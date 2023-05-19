Decision: Red Daze — Update 1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11232823 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 16:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Survivors!

We are happy to let you know that our biggest update to Decision Red Daze, Update 1, is available to download today!

The patch includes the following changes:

Controls:

Added a functionality to change keyboard bindings. Added hotkeys for all gameplay-related actions and buttons.

New Weapons:

**Mines!

Shields!**

Squad:

Shared Squad Inventory - added an option to access a list of all items and resources currently in every squad members' inventory in the same, convenient place! Quick Resource Distribution - added options to place resources in the Shared Squad Inventory, distributing them evenly across all squad members, and an ability to quickly stash loot from every squad member's inventory into the warehouse.

Settlements:

Building upgrades now require a specific amount of settlers to unlock, to make sure that every building has at least one working settler. Improvements to the Guard Towers - guards will now be visually available in the tower and will physically perform security functions.

GUI:

Player's actions in the inventory will no longer change the order of items on the list. Fixed the display of the fist icon at the used item in the inventory. Now the icon correctly displays the item in use. Improved visibility of information about the possibility of a contract with the merchant guild. Previously, this information was available only after talking with a merchant in the wasteland. Exit button moved to the bottom of the window with the hotkeys in the options window. The ability to open/hide tabbed sections has been added to the lists.

Team list: the tabs are settlements.

Inventory: tabs are types of items.

Improved display of changes in the number of resources in the results window of the day after sleep. Added a block of information about the consumption of resources in the sleep window. Now before sleeping you can find out if you have enough resources for production. Added animations of the city selection element on the map. Other small GUI improvements.

Balance Fixes:

The progress of a turret now depends on all its options. 100% of a turret's progress is the maximum level of defense it creates. Additional radio stations have appeared in larger cities. Now you don't have to run to the other end of cities to get to a radio station. Added a window with information about the new balance of settlements for players who already have progress in the game. The window is only shown once after an update. Fixed settler skill requirements for building improvements. The requirements now take into account the new settler requirement system. Improved the balance of production and consumption of resources in all buildings. Now with a competent game there should not be an oversaturation of any resource. The number of days of factory upgrades has been reduced. Each new factory level now requires only 1 day to build. Added a level 4 factory to Broken Hills. Previously there was a maximum level 3 factory here. Level 4 of the Shelter Survivor Search now adds 5 new settlers instead of 4. Reduced the force of the unit's throwback after a werewolf jump. The number of enemies in defense missions now directly scales with the level of defense of the settlement. The more defense, the more enemies! Slightly increased the number of enemies in the later stages of the game. Increased monetary reward for killing bosses and trolls. Added drafts for modification to bosses and trolls loot. Edited list of resources and items dropped from the bosses and trolls. Slightly increased life parameters of heavy bosses and trolls. Weapon requirements have been increased. Now it is more difficult to find a suitable weapon for the settlers. Corrected running speed limits for light and heavy weapons. With heavy two-handed weapons in hand a character can not run with acceleration. Improve the balance of increasing all skills in the process of appropriate actions. Reduced the number of added skills when levelling up. Now at a new level each skill is increased by 3 instead of 4. Merchants can no longer sell their armor. Corrected the list of items sold by merchants. Added new items and corrected the number of all items. The cost of all quality items has been increased. Powerful items now cost much more.

Small traders in the wasteland have their amount of money reduced to an acceptable level.

Bug fixes, Improvements and Changes:

Improved the troll's falling animation Reduced the frequency of falls and remove tossing while fighting the trolls Improved behavior of units Improved the behavior of mercenaries. Now they follow only the nearest leader (player) and will not run to another city if the player changes character. Improved the lighting of shots in the daytime. This will improve the visual quality of the daytime flamethrower shots and make it less over-lit. Fixed the healing process when a character is killed, it should not lead to an instant revival. Fixed incorrect generation of mutants attacking the K-15 factory. Improved scrolling of lists using the mouse scroll wheel. Improved the opening of the dialog with survivors. Do not allow the window to close automatically or the options list to be empty. Fixed Dr. Listov's behavior. He will no longer disappear from the lab and always be available on the radio. Fixed the loose window. Don't hide the interface after pressing Escape. Fixed the display of icons of wearing items in inventory lists. Remove the display of wearing from items that are not in use. Fixed the freeze while interacting with the bed at the moment of hiring. Seriously wounded squad members no longer teleport with the player. Fixed an unnecessary overload warning when transferring 0 resources to a warehouse. Fixed slow running of the character at the beginning of the day. Now the character can run at once with the correct speed. Some elements of the game received improved performance and optimization Added selection sound for settlements in the map window list. Added some obstacles to the global map. Now there is no shortcut between some entrances to out-of-town settlements. Added new game hints in the dialogue with Frank regarding the newest additions. Improved settler behavior. All face masks are set to item type - Accessories.

Other small improvements and changes.

We hope you enjoy the update to Decision: Red Daze, and hope to see you out in the wastes!

--The Decision: Red Daze Team