Share · View all patches · Build 11232798 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 09:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! We wanted to announce that we have released the new Villain's Legacy update! The new update contains 30,000 new words, 500 new pictures, 10 new animations and 4 new achievements.

Please stay tuned for more news by following our Steam page.