Between 15th May (11 AM) and 22nd May (11 AM CEST) find divine benevolence in the NosMall with the Goddess Venus Box!
If Fortuna smiles upon you, you could find Little Princess Venus, the Godlike title or one of many other treasures straight from the lap of the gods. Get yours today!
Look forward to one of these mythical surprises:
- Godlike (Title)
- Little Princess Venus
- Ragnar’s Key
- Frigg’s Key
- 15x Partner Medicine
- 4x Tarot Card Game
- 5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key
- 99x Huge Recovery Potion
- 30x Sealed Vessel
- Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
- Magic Speed Booster (7 Days)
- 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing
Have fun!
The NosTale Team
