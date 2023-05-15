Share · View all patches · Build 11232705 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Between 15th May (11 AM) and 22nd May (11 AM CEST) find divine benevolence in the NosMall with the Goddess Venus Box!

If Fortuna smiles upon you, you could find Little Princess Venus, the Godlike title or one of many other treasures straight from the lap of the gods. Get yours today!

Look forward to one of these mythical surprises:

Godlike (Title)

Little Princess Venus

Ragnar’s Key

Frigg’s Key

15x Partner Medicine

4x Tarot Card Game

5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key

99x Huge Recovery Potion

30x Sealed Vessel

Mother Nature’s Rune Pack

Magic Speed Booster (7 Days)

6x Ancelloan’s Blessing

Have fun!

The NosTale Team