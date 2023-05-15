 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NosTale update for 15 May 2023

The Goddess Venus Box

Share · View all patches · Build 11232705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Between 15th May (11 AM) and 22nd May (11 AM CEST) find divine benevolence in the NosMall with the Goddess Venus Box!

If Fortuna smiles upon you, you could find Little Princess Venus, the Godlike title or one of many other treasures straight from the lap of the gods. Get yours today!

Look forward to one of these mythical surprises:

  • Godlike (Title)
  • Little Princess Venus
  • Ragnar’s Key
  • Frigg’s Key
  • 15x Partner Medicine
  • 4x Tarot Card Game
  • 5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key
  • 99x Huge Recovery Potion
  • 30x Sealed Vessel
  • Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
  • Magic Speed Booster (7 Days)
  • 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing

Have fun!
The NosTale Team

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 11232705
NosTale Content Depot 550471
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link