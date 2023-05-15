Warlordocracy Early Access v5.1

Complete list of changes:

-Greatly improved pathfinding!

-Naturalism ability now lets you forage for wood.

-Pausing the game now erases arrow tracers immediately.

-Improved wallStraw sprites (and some other wall sprites).

-Throwing objects now shows weapon sprite flying toward target.

-Fixed huge bug from previous patch with door collision fucking with mobile position.

-Not enough Meta message is now a dialogue window when using abilities (not just message).

-Fixed bug where game messages wouldn't appear at top of screen while reading books from inventory.

-Rearranged screens into subfolders (maps, paintings, etc.).