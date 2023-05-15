Warlordocracy Early Access v5.1

Complete list of changes:
-Greatly improved pathfinding!
-Naturalism ability now lets you forage for wood.
-Pausing the game now erases arrow tracers immediately.
-Improved wallStraw sprites (and some other wall sprites).
-Throwing objects now shows weapon sprite flying toward target.
-Fixed huge bug from previous patch with door collision fucking with mobile position.
-Not enough Meta message is now a dialogue window when using abilities (not just message).
-Fixed bug where game messages wouldn't appear at top of screen while reading books from inventory.
-Rearranged screens into subfolders (maps, paintings, etc.).
Changed files in this update