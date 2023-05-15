- Updated credits scene with new weather effects.
- Fixed final boss level terrain.
- Added fog, rain, and other storm weather effects to various levels.
Cryptr update for 15 May 2023
May 15 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1972361 Depot 1972361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update