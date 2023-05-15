 Skip to content

Netherguild update for 15 May 2023

Early Access Update 15/5/2023 - 0.202(J) - Jovial Bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change log 15/5/2023 | Version 0.202(J)

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed descending in an elevator during Mist keeps character visibility turned off (Community find by NickNack)
  • Fixed player units entering the same tile as an enemy unit when following into combat (Community find by KiroRain)
  • Fixed shrimp nest spamming initiative rolls when items are taken and placed there (Community find by Specter)

Minifixes:

  • Fixed shrimp nest spamming dungeon-log message when items are taken and placed there
  • Fixed "fixed camera" loading in combat doesn't set the starting camera position properly


(Example of following into combat issue which was fixed in the newest update)

Changed files in this update

