Update 1.44: Audio SFX Overhaul, Custom patches...

Dear operators,

The 1.44 update is available and is most likely be one of the biggest updates to the game. The most significant point is the complete overhaul of the sounds for all firearms, as well as 8 different voices for your operators.

AUDIO SFX OVERHAUL

Each firearm now uses unique and realistic sounds. The sound mixing has been completely rethought to achieve immersive sounds in both semi-automatic and full-automatic modes. The noise of each firearm will be unique depending on the distance from the player.

Additionally, you will be able to choose the voice of your operators from 4 different male and 4 different female voices. By selecting the tone, you can now have unique voices for each of your operators.

CUSTOM PATCHES

Many players have requested the ability to add their own fictional or real patches to operators.

This will finally be possible with the arrival of this new update. To allow players to enjoy your creations,

you will be able to share all your patches in the Steam Workshop very easily. Here is an example of patches created by the player "Halacram". Fans of military TV shows will recognize these wonderful patches.

Halacram is heavily involved in creating new maps. A big thank you to him for his work, as he is currently working on a series of custom patches that will be available upon the release of the update.

For those who also want to start working on patches right away, here is the link to the guide:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2963625024

EXPLOSIVE PLACEMENT SYSTEM

In addition, a complete revision of explosive placement is under development. This new system

will allow you to place your explosives more efficiently and anywhere in the environment. You will now be able to place an explosive on a door or window to instantly clear a room. If you want to trap your opponent by placing a mine on a wall, you will have the opportunity.

GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS

To conclude, this update will improve and fix numerous elements of the game to make the experience even more immersive!

Be ready!

Helios