Otherworld Legends update for 18 May 2023

v1.17.5 patch note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs fixed:
Battlefield Mode:
-Mark of Ouroboros still drop after Combat Arts max out.
-Navy & Louis can't revive each other.
-Game ends abnormally at wave 40.
Aigneis can't gather stars when having a high attack speed.
Affix causes abnormal monster amount in new map.
Glitches of Cloudhoppers, Demon's Pendant and Tar Tank.
Glitch of Mirage Pass Key when disconnecting from internet.
Display glitch of Omnisphere.

