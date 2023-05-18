Bugs fixed:
Battlefield Mode:
-Mark of Ouroboros still drop after Combat Arts max out.
-Navy & Louis can't revive each other.
-Game ends abnormally at wave 40.
Aigneis can't gather stars when having a high attack speed.
Affix causes abnormal monster amount in new map.
Glitches of Cloudhoppers, Demon's Pendant and Tar Tank.
Glitch of Mirage Pass Key when disconnecting from internet.
Display glitch of Omnisphere.
Otherworld Legends update for 18 May 2023
v1.17.5 patch note
Bugs fixed:
