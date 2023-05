Share · View all patches · Build 11232281 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello everybody!

With the arrival of the 2.0.2.3 update, Escape Yourself becomes completely free!

New update:

-Replaced manual save with automatic save.

-The difficulty of the spider minigame has been balanced.

-Fixed minor bugs.

-Minor graphic changes.