Panopticon

Watching rogue streamers around the world has been a delight and an education ;)
- Demon Prince fight tuning and adjustments.
- Revolver is now a starting weapon, less revolver ammo.
- Less AR and shotgun ammo at start.
- Many enemies added and tweaks to combat encounters.
- Free regular weapon spawn removed from level starts.
- Many health vendors removed.
- Decorations added to mansion start tile.
- Fixed arch fracture collision mesh.
- Changed to demon sizes to address pathing and targeting issues.
- Player now does not stay in aim mode after rolling automatically.
Changed files in this update