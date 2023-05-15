 Skip to content

Secrets of the Witch House update for 15 May 2023

Panopticon

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Watching rogue streamers around the world has been a delight and an education ;)

  • Demon Prince fight tuning and adjustments.
  • Revolver is now a starting weapon, less revolver ammo.
  • Less AR and shotgun ammo at start.
  • Many enemies added and tweaks to combat encounters.
  • Free regular weapon spawn removed from level starts.
  • Many health vendors removed.
  • Decorations added to mansion start tile.
  • Fixed arch fracture collision mesh.
  • Changed to demon sizes to address pathing and targeting issues.
  • Player now does not stay in aim mode after rolling automatically.

