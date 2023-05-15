v.0.2.151 (05/15/2023)
Changes:
- Improved tree planting animation. Now they appear more smoothly than before.
- Changed the logic of restoring vegetation on the location. They can now spawn when the player's camera is directly in the landing area. Trees used to spawn out of view of the player's camera. This also applies to the evolution of vegetation.
- Now the icons of buildings on the Location Map will be created along with the placement of the building. Previously, they were created only after their final construction.
- Now the buildings will receive durability damage (0.5 units) for overloading the web in which they are located. The ratio may be changed in the future.
- Building window - uranium slots have been moved to a separate panel at the bottom of the window
- Building window - power cell charging slots have been moved to a separate panel at the bottom of the window
- Now messages that the building is not connected to one of the webs will not appear in the tooltips of the building if this web is not yet available (not opened, not researched)
Added:
- Wikipedia - added the section "Can be mined" to the buildings
- Wikipedia - added the section "Can be mined in ..." to the resources
- Building window, control section - for warehouses and tanks, a new parameter "Radius of gathering resources in the web" has been added. By default, a warehouse or tanks can request resources from the entire web when setting a collection radius. Buildings that are outside this radius will not be counted.
- Units added a holographic eye shader
- Building window - added display of debuffs that reduce the strength of the building (temporary location, in the future it will be moved to a separate window with a detailed description)
- A message has been added to the tooltips of the building that the building is not connected to the pipeline web
Corrected:
- Fixed the issue where after researching a technology, the next technology in the queue would not start researching (Testing is required! Clear the queue and cancel the technologies that were sent for research.)
- Fixed a bug when building tooltips displayed a message that the building was not connected to the conveyor web (although the building was connected to it)
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to cancel technology research, it would hang and the queue would not continue
