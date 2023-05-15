 Skip to content

Bridgebourn Playtest update for 15 May 2023

Version 0.1.23

  • Added electrified status effect.
  • Added Reagent + lightning reaction.
  • Fixed issue with using Spark ability as a per second custom ability modifier.
  • Adjusted phantom attack pattern.

