Terminus: Zombie Survivors - Beta Version 0.9.8 Now Live!

Hey everyone!

I've uploaded the beta version of Terminus: Zombie Survivors 0.9.8. This update includes a new occupation, new places, new cars, and more. You can find the full list of changes in the in-game patch notes, and I'll notify you again when the update leaves the beta stage.

Thank you for your feedback, which has greatly helped me in developing this version as well. If you have any opinions while playing, please let me know via discussion, comment, or email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. I will consider them as much as possible during the beta period.

Have fun playing, and thank you!

Note 1: Some translations other than Korean and English may be missing in the beta version. I'll strive to add all translations soon!

Note 2: I will add the Steam achievement for the new occupation after the beta period ends. The game will save your records, and you can complete the achievement by launching the game after the beta ends, without having to play again.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,

In-geon