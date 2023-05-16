"群雄策・牌 HEROES STRATEGY・KARDS" officially sets sail!

Dear players

The "群雄策・牌 HEROES STRATEGY・KARDS" officially launched on May 16th at 10:00 am! Finally, I can meet everyone!

Thank you to all the players who have been following us since the release of the store page. We must have kept everyone waiting.

To show our sincerity, we have prepared a gift package worth 300RMB for everyone, hoping to allow you to "indulge in silkiness" in the game.



Gift Package 1

Gift package content: Card lottery 5, Skill lottery 5, Yuanbao * 88

Gift Package 2

Gift Package Content: Yuanbao 88, Exclusive General He Empress Dowager 1

Claim method:Community Discussion Group received by internal private chat administrator

Redemption method: Click on the avatar - Gift Pack Redemption

All the members of the distribution team are very grateful for your continuous attention to us. If you encounter problems in the game experience, you can contact customer service through the community or post feedback on the discussion area. We will solve your problem as soon as possible! At the same time, we encourage all players to actively provide us with suggestions and opinions! Each of your opinions and suggestions will be fully recorded, and we will discuss more comprehensive adjustment plans one by one and optimize them in future versions!

