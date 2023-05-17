Coffee Talk Episode 2 Patch Notes v1.06

Greetings, Cafe Regulars.

Following the game release after a few week, we are fixing any problems you have encountered. Thank you so much for reporting the issues and keeping still to wait for the latest updates~

CTHB v1.06 Steam for 17 May 2023

Fix for Mac build.

Fix and change for some URL links in Tomodachill Stories.

Enlarge the recipe's font size (fix and polish UI).

Changed date size on newspaper app (fix and polish UI).

Fixed smartphone button anchor (fix and polish UI).

Fix press any key position (overlaps with Coffee Talk logo in 22:9 ratio) (fix and polish UI).

Fix enter name canvas in main menu (fix and polish UI).

Fixed latte art cursor calculation (fix and polish UI).

Fix the "Zobo" achievement. [spoiler] For not triggering in Day 9, 14 when there's a chance to give Zobo to Hyde. [/spoiler]

Fix the rule for unlocking "Bad Review" achievement. [spoiler]In order to get the "Bad Review", you need to make 3x mistakes. [/spoiler]

Punctuation, grammar and typo fixes.

Fix some of the character animations.

Coffee Talk Episode 2 is OUT NOW!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1663220/Coffee_Talk_Episode_2_Hibiscus__Butterfly

Localization for different languages will come real soon, so be sure to check out the announcement from our social media platforms! There are more updates that will come in the future, so be sure to check out what's going on by joining our community as well. Please do look forward to what's to come for Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly events and after-release treatment this year.

Please stay safe and healthy, friends!

Fully brewed with love,

Coffee Talk Team. ːctfreyaː