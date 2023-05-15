 Skip to content

Burst Hero update for 15 May 2023

1.0.0 Update List

  1. You can see some game hints when loading the level.
  2. Optimized part of the UI and added some dynamic effects to the UI.
  3. An health bar has been added to elite monsters.
  4. Now, when the health and armor values exceed a certain amount, they will no longer be displayed on the screen.
  5. Fixed the issue where the flamethrower sometimes could not be reloaded.
  6. Drones can now inflict a minimum of 1 point of damage.

