- You can see some game hints when loading the level.
- Optimized part of the UI and added some dynamic effects to the UI.
- An health bar has been added to elite monsters.
- Now, when the health and armor values exceed a certain amount, they will no longer be displayed on the screen.
- Fixed the issue where the flamethrower sometimes could not be reloaded.
- Drones can now inflict a minimum of 1 point of damage.
Burst Hero update for 15 May 2023
1.0.0 Update List
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220481 Depot 2220481
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220482 Depot 2220482
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update