Starlight X-2: Galactic Puzzles update for 7 June 2023

Expert update: Now with 15x15 levels!

Better late than never!
Here is a new update:

  • 60 daily levels per day
  • Level grids can now be 14x14 and 15x15
  • Fix sound not working if the game is installed in a folder with unicode characters

Have fun!

