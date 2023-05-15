ver 1.5 Update

Fixed an issue where chain-triggered effects would trigger abnormally high frequency when critical hit.
Increased BOSS health.
Recycle a weapon automatically retrieves the original weapon to get gold, and is affected by the "Recycle price increase" effect, but because the replacement weapon inherits level, the original weapon's recycle price is calculated at [level 0].
Weapon "Merge Upgrade" can choose upgrade object.
Weapon "Merge Upgrades" increase the level of new weapons in addition to the fixed 1 level upgrade.
Increased weapon type bias in weapon boxs. Melee weapons are more likely to appear if the player's first position weapon is a melee weapon, ranged weapons are more likely to appear if the player's first position is a ranged weapon, and magic weapons are more likely to appear if the player's first position weapon is a magic weapon.
In addition to the sound, the visual size of the numbers will be different when crit is triggered.
Reduces the invincible time of enemy be hit.
*The player can now attack manually. In addition, you can disable automatic attacks on the Settings screen.
