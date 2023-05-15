UI fix: A proper message is now displayed when corruption increases after a battle.
Bug fix: Fixed an issue where the corruption battle did not occur when corruption increased after a battle.
Bug fix/ Bug: When a unit spawns it equipped with the same skill in two slots.
Bug fix/ Bug: Healing ward only heals itself.
Bug fix/ Bug: Graphical bug when using the hookshot on objects located in the water.
Crawl Tactics update for 15 May 2023
v 1.6.2 (Minor bug fixes)
