Crawl Tactics update for 15 May 2023

v 1.6.2 (Minor bug fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 11231928 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI fix: A proper message is now displayed when corruption increases after a battle.
Bug fix: Fixed an issue where the corruption battle did not occur when corruption increased after a battle.
Bug fix/ Bug: When a unit spawns it equipped with the same skill in two slots.
Bug fix/ Bug: Healing ward only heals itself.
Bug fix/ Bug: Graphical bug when using the hookshot on objects located in the water.

Changed files in this update

