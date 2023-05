The Biggest Update Yet

Throught the last few months I have been making significant changes to improve the performance and overall feel of the game. This was one of the biggest updates I have made to the game so far, and I hope you all can see and feel the changes. Through out the next few months I will work towards populating the map, added more things to build and improving the performance. Thank you all for testing and providing feedback and for your patience.

Acclimate V0.8.3 f1

Release Notes

KNOWN ISSUES

• SLIGHT FPS DROP WHEN LOADING A TERRAIN TILE

• STATS MENU DOES NOT CORRECTLY DISPLAY BOUGHT STATS

• INTERACT CANNOT BE REMAPPED

CHANGES

• REDESIGNED THE SETTINGS MENU SO ITS EASIER TO USE

• UPDATED THE INGAME MENU AND REMOVED UNNECESSARY ITEMS

• UPDATED IN-GAME MENU

• REMOVED 3RD PERSON VIEW

• INCREASED THE SIZE OF THE BUILD MENU AND MADE IT EASIER TO RECOGNIZE WHICH ITEM IS CURRENTLY SELECTED

• BUILD MENU CAN NOW ONLY BE OPENED BY PRESSING B

• REMOVED THE KEY BINDS TAB, ALL CONTROLS ARE NOW UNDER CONTROLS

• REMOVED THE CHARACTER VIEW FROM THE SKILLS MENU

• CHANGED SOME FONTS

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO ADJUST THE MOUSE X & Y SENSITIVITY IN THE SETTINGS MENU

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO INVERT THE MOUSE X & Y AXIS

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO REGROW TREES AFTER A CERTAIN TIME

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO TURN HDR ON/OFF

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO CHANGE THE SHADOW DISTANCE

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO ADJUST ANTI-ALIASING(MSAA)

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO TURN VSYNC ON/OFF

• RESETTING IN SETTINGS WILL NOW ASK FOR CONFIRMATION

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO CHANGE TERRAIN DRAW DISTANCE

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO CHANGE THE TEXTURE QUALITY

• SETTINGS MENU VALUES ARE NO LONGER SAVED IN PLAYERPREFS

• SOME SETTINGS MENU VALUES ARE APPLIED IN THE CURRENT GAME SESSION BUT YOU STILL NEED TO CLICK APPLY TO SAVE THE VALUES FOR FUTURE USE. EXCLUDING CONTROL REMAP

• ADDED MORE SPAWN POINTS

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO CHANGE THE SKY AND WEATHER QUALITY

• MAX TREE HEALTH IS NOW CAPPED TO 100

• CHANGED HOW GAME SAVES ARE STORED

IMPROVEMENTS

• CHOPPED TREES ARE NOW SAVED ALONG WITH TREE STUMPS

• FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE THE SKY WOULD LAG BEHIND TREES

• INPUT FIXES

• FIXED RENDERING ISSUES FOR LOW AND HIGH SETTINGS

• FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE THE PLAYER WOULD RETURN TO THE MAIN MENU AND TRY TO LOAD THE GAME AGAIN BUT THE GAME WOULD NOT LOAD

• FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE THE UI WOULD RESCALE WEIRDLY ON DIFFERENT SCREEN SIZES

• IMPROVED THE RESPONSIVENESS OF THE UI

• REMOVED DUPLICATE OPTIONS FROM THE SELECT RESOLUTION MENU

• IMPROVED THE WAY SETTINGS ARE LOADED

• IMPROVED THE LOAD PERFORMANCE OF SOME SCRIPTS

• REDUCED THE FREQUENCY OF SCRIPTS BEING CALLED ON UPDATE

• SETTINGS MENU VALUES NOW UPDATE AUTOMATICALLY

• IMPROVED THE WAY ENEMIES AND ANIMALS SPAWN

• FIXED THE RESET BUTTON IN THE SETTINGS MENU

• FIXED DEFAULT VALUES IN THE SETTINGS MENU AND RESETTING TO DEFAULT

• IMPROVED THE SYNCHRONIZATION OF SETTINGS BETWEEN THE MAIN MENU AND IN GAME

• IMPROVED NOTIFICATIONS AND FIXED DUPLICATE NOTIFICATIONS

• IMPROVED THE OVERALL LOOK OF THE GAME

• FIXED JAGGED MOUSE MOVEMENTS

• IMPROVED TERRAIN TEXTURES

• IMPROVED TERRAIN FEATURES

• REDUCED GAME SAVE TIME

• IMPROVED ENEMY ANIMATIONS, REDUCED FOOT SLIDING

• FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE ENEMIES WERE NOT DEALING DAMAGE TO THE PLAYER

• GAME BALANCING

PACKAGE UPDATES

• EASY BUILD SYSTEM V6.0.7

• BIRCH TREES PACKAGE V3.2

• WEATHER MAKER V7.3.3