V1.32~V1.33- Version Update Announcement

Hello everyone, this update mainly fixes some bugs, and more optimizations are still being improved. If you encounter any problems or are dissatisfied with the gameplay, please respond within the community and we will read your feedback!

Add hero skills to automatically release

Add plugin CD display

Fix bugs where bosses cannot disappear and die

The skill map has added a prompt for upgrading points

Enhanced some plugins

This is a temporary update patch. It will take some time for major version updates, and there should be some minor updates or patches during this period ( ^ ▽ ^ )