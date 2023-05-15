V1.32~V1.33- Version Update Announcement

Hello everyone, this update mainly fixes some bugs, and more optimizations are still being improved. If you encounter any problems or are dissatisfied with the gameplay, please respond within the community and we will read your feedback!
Update content
- Add hero skills to automatically release
- Add plugin CD display
- Fix bugs where bosses cannot disappear and die
- The skill map has added a prompt for upgrading points
- Enhanced some plugins
This is a temporary update patch. It will take some time for major version updates, and there should be some minor updates or patches during this period ( ^ ▽ ^ )
Changed files in this update