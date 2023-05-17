・Fixed some spelling mistakes in the English version.
・Fixed a bug that some enemy characters do not have battle voices.
・Fixed a bug where the opening part of some of the CHRONICLES was played with another opening.
・Fixed a bug that the registration of the ITEMS was not saved during free save.
Yggdra Union update for 17 May 2023
1.1.0 update
