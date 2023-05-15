1.修复战场匹配提示文字不对问题
2.修复副本出来的奖励关卡有时候会卡鼠标问题
3.修复空间戒指描述不对问题
4.修复空间戒指穿戴等级不对问题
5.修复宗门公告无法修改问题
6.修复有时候宗门法阵失效问题
7.修复海底副本有时候会导致宗门停服问题
8.修复海底副本门票不对问题
9.简单优化了一下大泽地图卡顿问题
太荒初境 update for 15 May 2023
【版本更新】v0.190
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.修复战场匹配提示文字不对问题
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
LostMaze Content Depot 1504571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update