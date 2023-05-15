 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

太荒初境 update for 15 May 2023

【版本更新】v0.190

Share · View all patches · Build 11231612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.修复战场匹配提示文字不对问题
2.修复副本出来的奖励关卡有时候会卡鼠标问题
3.修复空间戒指描述不对问题
4.修复空间戒指穿戴等级不对问题
5.修复宗门公告无法修改问题
6.修复有时候宗门法阵失效问题
7.修复海底副本有时候会导致宗门停服问题
8.修复海底副本门票不对问题
9.简单优化了一下大泽地图卡顿问题

Changed files in this update

LostMaze Content Depot 1504571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link