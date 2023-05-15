Small Patch 5/14/2023 Save System Fixes

Hi BountyHeart players,

I just pushed a small patch today to address some bugs with the save system that have popped up, as well as some other small bugfixes / usability improvements.

Save system now properly loads the save when you are in the 2nd map. Boss Upgrades should no longer lock you upon selection if you are at the maximum number of party members / board size. Divine Organ 3 star is fixed. If you have excess gold, the excess gold pop-up will automatically select the shop if you are currently selecting character / enemy details. Mush Mother and Gobius, the Frogun upgrades now work as intended. Difficulty 1 and above now correctly grant an extra Boss Upgrade at the beginning of the Run.

I apologize for the bugs, as some of them had slipped past my testing due to a disparity between the Steam Build and my in engine Unity build. I'll continue to test to minimize the bugs. As always let me know if you have feedback or find any bugs in the Steam community thread or in discord!