Update v0.2.0

In version 0.2.0, we added two major features that make Bowling Hills more fun and easier to play with your friends!

Online Multiplayer

It's now even easier to play with your friends remotely with our new peer-to-peer online multiplayer feature.

To use it, select "Online" from the main menu. From there you can either host a game that your friends can join, or join a game your friend is hosting. This feature is tightly integrated with Steam, so you can easily join your friends’ games through “friends & chat” and Steam invites.

We find this feature to be a desirable alternative to Steam’s “remote play together” if network bandwidth is limited.

Custom Game Difficulties

In the previous release, we had five difficulty modes: easy, standard, hard, expert, and ridiculous. With version 0.2.0, we added a "custom" difficulty mode! This feature can be accessed from the same menu as the other difficulties.

Using a custom difficulty, you can fine-tune the lane difficulty, bowler strength, ball bounciness, and pin bounciness. With these levers, you can let your imagination run wild. Hurl bowling balls at 50MPH, make pins bounce wildly on contact, or give yourself an extra challenge. There are lots of possibilities with this new mode that are sure to bring laughs and intrigue to the game!

Next Steps

We’re excited for you all to try out these new features and hope that you enjoy them! In the meantime, we’ll be hard at work wrapping up Early Access development and putting final touches on Bowling Hills. Thank you for playing our game!