Build 11231593 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 05:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, kitty kings and kitty queens!

This update is small and simple. It fixes some typos and adds color tags to some names that were colorless.

Soon to come will be a partial French translation! And if I'm feeling really crazy, I might even add a custom GUI! We'll see how the kitties feel.

Try out the game for FREE and drop any comments and feedback and reviews and complaints and whatever I don't even care it's a free game.