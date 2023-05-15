 Skip to content

Waitventure update for 15 May 2023

New monster tiers

Build 11231538

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added 5 new tiers of heroes, demigods and gods:

  • ⋈ - Obtained by fusing two ⧖-tier monsters

  • Δ - Obtained by fusing two ⋈-tier monsters

  • Π - Obtained by fusing two Δ-tier monsters

  • Σ - Obtained by fusing two Π-tier monsters

  • Ω - Obtained by Time Warping any Σ-tier monster

  • Higher tier monsters appear as bosses after difficulty 1 in the dungeon

  • Added an X hotkey to close notifications

  • Added a C hotkey to open all chests in Team menu

  • Added volume controls for music and SFX

  • Decreased Dungeon Shift upgrade cost

  • Added a mini calendar in the bottom bar, visible in town and battles

  • When auto-fusing, fusions are always the first result, instead of being random

  • Added a new fusion filter to hide Elementals

  • Fixed Fast Forward and other upgrades being purchased automatically out of autoplay mode

  • Fixed sound settings randomly resetting after reloading the game

  • Minor performance improvements

  • Fixed a loading bug

Changed files in this update

