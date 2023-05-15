New monster tiers

Added 5 new tiers of heroes, demigods and gods:

⋈ - Obtained by fusing two ⧖-tier monsters

Δ - Obtained by fusing two ⋈-tier monsters

Π - Obtained by fusing two Δ-tier monsters

Σ - Obtained by fusing two Π-tier monsters

Ω - Obtained by Time Warping any Σ-tier monster

Higher tier monsters appear as bosses after difficulty 1 in the dungeon

Added an X hotkey to close notifications

Added a C hotkey to open all chests in Team menu

Added volume controls for music and SFX

Decreased Dungeon Shift upgrade cost

Added a mini calendar in the bottom bar, visible in town and battles

When auto-fusing, fusions are always the first result, instead of being random

Added a new fusion filter to hide Elementals

Fixed Fast Forward and other upgrades being purchased automatically out of autoplay mode

Fixed sound settings randomly resetting after reloading the game

Minor performance improvements