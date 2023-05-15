New monster tiers

-
Added 5 new tiers of heroes, demigods and gods:
⋈ - Obtained by fusing two ⧖-tier monsters
Δ - Obtained by fusing two ⋈-tier monsters
Π - Obtained by fusing two Δ-tier monsters
Σ - Obtained by fusing two Π-tier monsters
Ω - Obtained by Time Warping any Σ-tier monster
Higher tier monsters appear as bosses after difficulty 1 in the dungeon
Added an X hotkey to close notifications
Added a C hotkey to open all chests in Team menu
Added volume controls for music and SFX
Decreased Dungeon Shift upgrade cost
Added a mini calendar in the bottom bar, visible in town and battles
When auto-fusing, fusions are always the first result, instead of being random
Added a new fusion filter to hide Elementals
Fixed Fast Forward and other upgrades being purchased automatically out of autoplay mode
Fixed sound settings randomly resetting after reloading the game
Minor performance improvements
Fixed a loading bug
