Players can now use an in game workshop content view to subscribe to levels rather than having to use the web interface. The web interface is still available for more complex interactions, though the in game viewer is much easier for new players to navigate as it is not cluttered by replays.

The player with the fastest time on a leader board will now see the button for that leader board appear in gold, as well as a gold trophy icon. This is only visible while the player holds the top spot.