Patch Notes for May 14 (v1.1)

Build 11231424 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 05:09:20 UTC

Additions



• Rotating logic breakthrough! - While working on the small bugs I accidentally came across a huge issue with my code. After a simple variable change, now turning around is much more natural! This also fixes most cases of the legs randomly crossing. v1.1 feels so much more natural to "puppet"!

• Calibration message - Calibration notification when in calibration mode (For VRChat make sure to set tracker visualization to "system" in to see it in-game)

• Improved laying pose - Much more natural laying/prone look (requires to set "lock all" in VRChat settings)

• Slightly improved sitting pose - Not as scrunched as before 🤷‍♂️

• Selectively disable trackers - while you wait for a proper UI in v2.0 you can disable specific tracker points by changing the sfbe_settings.txt located in the sfbe plugin's folder*

————————————————————

Changes



• Set floor level change - To set the floor level now only needs you to be 4 foot (120 cm) away from the controllers (still have to be set close to each other) instead of above the controllers

• Knees and Elbows - Knees and elbows pulled in some more to be more obvious what they are

• Starts in calibration mode - Opening SteamVR automatically starts SFBE in calibration mode

• Updated executable - The sfbe.exe (previously launch_steamvr.exe) executable now launches automatically with SteamVR (and thus allows for a proper playtime counter!)

————————————————————

Bug Fixes

• Fixed Vive wand support issue (HTC Vive users rejoice!)

• Steam now tracks your playtime using Standable