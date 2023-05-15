 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 15 May 2023

Update Notes for 2023/05/14

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Update megacave background art with new revision.
  • Reduce life of enemy bullet turret from 250 -> 200 for both green and red variants.
  • Bug Fix: Wrong enemy unit variation spawning after restoring from save point.
  • Bug Fix: In game ammo box icons were offset wrong broken last patch, fixed now.

