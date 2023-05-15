- Update megacave background art with new revision.
- Reduce life of enemy bullet turret from 250 -> 200 for both green and red variants.
- Bug Fix: Wrong enemy unit variation spawning after restoring from save point.
- Bug Fix: In game ammo box icons were offset wrong broken last patch, fixed now.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 15 May 2023
Update Notes for 2023/05/14
