- Modified to consume half of the water when it rains.
- Reduced the amount of experience in skill and language level 0 by half.
- Fixed buff descriptions to be readable even in gamepad environments.
- During the bargaining tutorial, it has been modified to indicate the appropriate button in the case of a gamepad environment.
Sagres update for 15 May 2023
230525_update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
