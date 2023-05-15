230525_update

 Skip to content

Sagres update for 15 May 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Modified to consume half of the water when it rains.
  • Reduced the amount of experience in skill and language level 0 by half.
  • Fixed buff descriptions to be readable even in gamepad environments.
  • During the bargaining tutorial, it has been modified to indicate the appropriate button in the case of a gamepad environment.

