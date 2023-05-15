Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.5.1]

Todays update comprises of various bug-fixes following on from the recent major update. Golfing in Aether will also be taking part in the Steam Sports Fest due to start later today and I wanted to get various fixes to the game in before that goes live.

As part of the Sports Fest there will be a playable demo version of the game and a store discount. I also have something fun to announce relating to ball customization later in the week on Thursday. So keep an eye out for that!

If you are aware of any issues not fixed by this update please let me know so I can address them.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1914980/Golfing_In_Aether/

Patch Notes

General

Fixed Snowman and Pudding balls not correctly unlocking initially with deluxe edition purchase.

Added a change to how v-sync setting is stored as built in engine setting in proving unreliable. It is now stored as part of the system savegame, and will be enabled at the same stage as the frame limit. You will need to re-enable vsync one time as a result of this change.

Environment

Added further tweaks to shadows for highest quality settings following on from recent update that tweaked shadows at all quality levels.

Fixed a wall placement on ‘See you on the other side’.

Fixed a wall gap on ‘Speed bump’.

Fixed a floating set of petals and wall gap on ‘Spin Cycle’.

Fixed a duplicate wall on ‘Crazy Golf’.

Fixed a wall gap on ‘What goes around’.

Interface

Fixed a couple of transparency sort order issues with interface shadows relating to customization items from recent engine update.

Fixed rendering of some shadows on the ball selection widget.

Fixed placement of global header on leaderboard screen.

Fixed a couple color/hole out issues with the scoreboard from recent update.

Added some background improvements to the customization screen for future feature support.

Fixed incorrectly giving ‘retry’ button when opening the game menu in a replay from the practice menu.

Fixed edit profile button not appearing immediately after creating profile.

Fixed a couple overlapping sounds relating to replays when navigating with a gamepad and opening a settings menu.

Fixed a scoreboard color issue from recent ruleset change.

Fixed a couple of scoreboard number padding issues so everything is more seamless.

Fixed a display issue with levels played on the stats menu.

Discord Server

Be sure to check out the official discord server with channels for Golfing In Aether and my other various projects.