Mac version is now released!
Balance updated for some decks.
Puzzline update for 15 May 2023
V1.4.6: Mac version is released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Mac version is now released!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2088671 Depot 2088671
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2088672 Depot 2088672
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update