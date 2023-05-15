Augments and Act 2

v0.24.0
General
- Shops now allow you to purchase certain items by acquiring an Anomaly (temporary debuff) for the next combat. At the end of that combat, you will receive the purchased item.
- Campsite has a new option, the Augmenter: add an Augment to a card in your deck
- Trinkets Shop now lets you purchase an Augment to add to a card
- Banes are now removed from cards when played (they previously lasted the entire combat)
- Added several creatures to Act 2: Shade, Chimera, Floating Sac, Spiner, Scarred Ziggu, Witch Ziggu, Guard Ziggu, Unstable Ziggu
- Added new battles to act 2
- Impact Spike (new level object): when a unit is knocked into the spike, it takes an additional 6 damage
- Geyser (new level object): regularly spews banes onto random tiles in the room
- Created environment art for act 3 ("Haven")
- Removed Anvil option from campsite (it's still available as a one-off node and in the card shop)
- "Anvil" changed to "Exalt Stones"
- Changed the visuals for AoE intents
- General tooltip pass, in particular to improve clarity about "gain" vs "target gains"
- Aether: effect changed from "Draw 2 cards" to "Draw 1 card and gain 1 energy"
- Added glows and particles to all buildings to make it more obvious that they're interactable
- A unit's "Grounded" battle modifier is now cleared after the first knockback or pull is applied to it
- Chain mechanic reworked: it now jumps to the next nearest target, rather than requiring an adjacent target in order to chain
- Cards that are added to any part of your deck other than your hand are now displayed briefly before being put in the pile
- Cards outside your hand that get Augments or Banes now reveal themselves when it happens
- Several small UI improvements
Augments
- Surge (new): double attack damage
- Diamondine (new): double block value
- Innaterra (new): adds Innate property
- Doom (new)
- Brittle (new)
- Spellbind (new)
Dragoon
- Char, Clay Coating, and Salvage now trigger from any bane application on any hero (previously they only triggered when the affected hero had a bane applied)
- Fortify: can also be cast on ally
- Seared Memory: no longer causes health loss, instead applies Silfyre to a random card in user's hand
- Stoneshield: can also be cast on ally
Mystic
- Chilling Blast: removed minimum range
- Glowing Hand: It now triggers when any hero applies impact
- Radiant Burst: removed minimum range
- Resupply: It now triggers when any hero plays a Skill
- Static Step: It now triggers when any hero plays a Move. Energy cost increased from 1 to 2 and it's now self-cast instead of unit targeted.
Relics
- Cultist Vial: hero that collects bane no longer loses 1 hp
Creatures
- Tormentor: now has Recovery, which heals it to full at the end of its turn
- Tormentor: changed its attack from 4x1 to 2x2
