Tendryll Playtest update for 15 May 2023

Augments and Act 2

Tendryll Playtest update for 15 May 2023 · Build 11230995

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.24.0

General

  • Shops now allow you to purchase certain items by acquiring an Anomaly (temporary debuff) for the next combat. At the end of that combat, you will receive the purchased item.
  • Campsite has a new option, the Augmenter: add an Augment to a card in your deck
  • Trinkets Shop now lets you purchase an Augment to add to a card
  • Banes are now removed from cards when played (they previously lasted the entire combat)
  • Added several creatures to Act 2: Shade, Chimera, Floating Sac, Spiner, Scarred Ziggu, Witch Ziggu, Guard Ziggu, Unstable Ziggu
  • Added new battles to act 2
  • Impact Spike (new level object): when a unit is knocked into the spike, it takes an additional 6 damage
  • Geyser (new level object): regularly spews banes onto random tiles in the room
  • Created environment art for act 3 ("Haven")
  • Removed Anvil option from campsite (it's still available as a one-off node and in the card shop)
  • "Anvil" changed to "Exalt Stones"
  • Changed the visuals for AoE intents
  • General tooltip pass, in particular to improve clarity about "gain" vs "target gains"
  • Aether: effect changed from "Draw 2 cards" to "Draw 1 card and gain 1 energy"
  • Added glows and particles to all buildings to make it more obvious that they're interactable
  • A unit's "Grounded" battle modifier is now cleared after the first knockback or pull is applied to it
  • Chain mechanic reworked: it now jumps to the next nearest target, rather than requiring an adjacent target in order to chain
  • Cards that are added to any part of your deck other than your hand are now displayed briefly before being put in the pile
  • Cards outside your hand that get Augments or Banes now reveal themselves when it happens
  • Several small UI improvements

Augments

  • Surge (new): double attack damage
  • Diamondine (new): double block value
  • Innaterra (new): adds Innate property
  • Doom (new)
  • Brittle (new)
  • Spellbind (new)

Dragoon

  • Char, Clay Coating, and Salvage now trigger from any bane application on any hero (previously they only triggered when the affected hero had a bane applied)
  • Fortify: can also be cast on ally
  • Seared Memory: no longer causes health loss, instead applies Silfyre to a random card in user's hand
  • Stoneshield: can also be cast on ally

Mystic

  • Chilling Blast: removed minimum range
  • Glowing Hand: It now triggers when any hero applies impact
  • Radiant Burst: removed minimum range
  • Resupply: It now triggers when any hero plays a Skill
  • Static Step: It now triggers when any hero plays a Move. Energy cost increased from 1 to 2 and it's now self-cast instead of unit targeted.

Relics

  • Cultist Vial: hero that collects bane no longer loses 1 hp

Creatures

  • Tormentor: now has Recovery, which heals it to full at the end of its turn
  • Tormentor: changed its attack from 4x1 to 2x2

