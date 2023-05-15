v0.9.07 Release Notes

Hey all! We’re back again with another batch of patch notes. We’ve been working away at fixing some bugs and creating/changing content to make the gameplay more balanced. Once again, we appreciate our community and all of the feedback you share!

Patch Notes

New content & changes

• In-game UI added to explain how to unlock the new characters (if not already unlocked)

• Mask of Sorrow [Roundrel Rare Relic]: Whenever you add a negative status effect to an enemy, add one additional.

• Grubby Gloves [Roundrel Common Relic]: Whenever an attack hits an enemy, add 2 Spinfection.

• Choke Mod [Roundrel Rare Relic]: Bombs apply 1 Spinfection to enemies

• Nerfs for Brassicaceae Knuckles, Irresponsiball and Countorb Attack. They're all still pretty powerful, but shouldn't be instant-win buttons without at least some synergy now.

• Mines Shade battle has been changed to scale up both the damage that it deals and the damage that it can take, to provide more leeway and speed up the battle for particular strategies

• Statuses have been limited to 999

• Relic Inspection and Acceptance SFX Improvements

• Custom run relic list icons appear clearer now

• Ballution has been renamed to Spinfection (technically happened in-between releases)

• Slime miniboss HP has been reduced and its pegboard has been updated.

Bug fixes:

• Aimer has been drastically improved in regards to black holes and magnet effects.

• Relics in the Store when Wand of Skulltimate Greed is active will now show the correct cost and be purchasable when expected

• Shop UI issues with controller/keyboard input have been fixed

• Status Tooltips no longer stick onscreen when the underlying status disappears while hovered over.

• Ballestra no longer occasionally grants additional Muscircle to enemies.

• Refreshiv: Refresh sound is no longer loud when killing multiple enemies at once.

• Exacorbate: No longer also increases positive effects on enemies.

• The relic and orb preview window no longer activates the underlying window when pressing cancel on the controller or keyboard (there is a known bug remaining for the treasure scenario which causes a visual issue but doesn't skip the treasure, and will be fixed in the next update)

• Chosen cruciball level is now saved across character switches and will default to your previous runs/settings.

• General display improvements on the character selection screen