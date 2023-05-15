Patch Release v1.0.3: Update Notes

Update notes for Release v1.0.3:
- This patch added the features to remap directional keys (previously these keys are unchangeable).
- Enabled the camera movement to be inverted.
- Added Game Icon
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update notes for Release v1.0.3:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update