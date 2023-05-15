 Skip to content

Chronicles of Galdurvale update for 15 May 2023

Patch Release v1.0.3: Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update notes for Release v1.0.3:

  • This patch added the features to remap directional keys (previously these keys are unchangeable).
  • Enabled the camera movement to be inverted.
  • Added Game Icon

