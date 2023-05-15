Update version 1.2.6

Thank you for using VR MEDIA VIEWER!!

We updated following contents today.

Version 1.2.6

Fix / Bug fix :

When "Include folder shortcuts" is enabled, there may be a waiting time of several seconds to several tens of seconds (for network drives) when accessing a hierarchy that contains shortcuts to disconnected drives. A tooltip related to this issue has been added.

The default value for "Settings >> Include folder shortcuts" has been changed to OFF.

Adjusted the acceleration for the controller to wake up from hidden state.

Fixed a bug where the file browser and media screen would be duplicated when a headset was removed and left idle for a while during the application launch on certain devices, and then the headset was reattached.

Please enjoy!! Thanks!!

About version 1.2.0

In this update (version 1.2.0), we have greatly modified the input system script to prepare for the addition of some functions and support for new devices in the future. We have confirmed that it works properly on a supported VR device, but if you experience a malfunction when playing the application, we would appreciate it if you could reply to this thread. (It would also be helpful to report normal operation.)

In case version 1.2.0 does not work properly, we will reserve the previous version 1.1.9 on the server. If you want to use version 1.1.9, please follow the steps below.

[Steam client software] > [Library] > [VR MEDIA VIEWER (right click)] > [Properties] > [Beta] > [Select the beta... (1.1.9 - Previous version)] > Version 1.1.9 will start downloading

If you want to revert to the latest version, change [Select the beta... (1.1.9 - Previous version)] to [Select the beta... (None)] and the download of the latest version will start.