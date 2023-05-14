 Skip to content

Kill Your Shapes update for 14 May 2023

Movement abilities

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a movement ability for each character.
I'm hoping that these new abilities will making surviving easier and the game more fun. I know the dash ability from the chest might be a little obsolete, so I'm gonna rework it into something else.

I changed the interact button to 'F' and made one of the ability buttons 'E'.

Cube: Blink- teleport a short distance
Rectangular Prism: Quick Escape- Dash backwards and upwards
Sphere: Dash- quickly dash forward
Pyramid: Wisp- Become a wisp and be able to move freely and be invulnerable for a short time

I know you can get out of the map using these abilities so go ahead.

