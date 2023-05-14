Movement abilities

Share · View all patches · Build 11230623 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Added a movement ability for each character.

I'm hoping that these new abilities will making surviving easier and the game more fun. I know the dash ability from the chest might be a little obsolete, so I'm gonna rework it into something else.

I changed the interact button to 'F' and made one of the ability buttons 'E'.

Cube: Blink- teleport a short distance

Rectangular Prism: Quick Escape- Dash backwards and upwards

Sphere: Dash- quickly dash forward

Pyramid: Wisp- Become a wisp and be able to move freely and be invulnerable for a short time

I know you can get out of the map using these abilities so go ahead.