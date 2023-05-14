 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AmazeVR Megan Thee Stallion VR Concert update for 14 May 2023

Update Notes 5/14

Share · View all patches · Build 11230615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’ve made a minor update related to Microtxn to accommodate an exceptional scenario.

  • It’s now compulsory for users to enable the SteamOverlay option.
  • Incorporated safety codes to avoid the possibility of endless payment requests.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2269331 Depot 2269331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link