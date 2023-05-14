New Weapon (IWI SHOTUN) & Var. Game Improvements

Releasing a small patch today -
Changes:
VSS Fire Rate
NPC KILL LIMIT NOW AT (20) by default
Better character optimizing for network
Katana animations (WIP)
Added:
New IWI Shotgun
