- Native Linux build on Steam (experimental)!
- Cell 34: Make the second part more comfortable to execute.
- Cell Editor: Asynchronous cell loading.
- Cell Editor: Lua Scripting reference now contains enums and BP classes.
- Cell Editor: Smaller gizmo and selection fixes.
Polars Playtest update for 14 May 2023
v0.2924
