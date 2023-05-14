 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Polars Playtest update for 14 May 2023

v0.2924

Share · View all patches · Build 11230388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Native Linux build on Steam (experimental)!
  • Cell 34: Make the second part more comfortable to execute.
  • Cell Editor: Asynchronous cell loading.
  • Cell Editor: Lua Scripting reference now contains enums and BP classes.
  • Cell Editor: Smaller gizmo and selection fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1965181 Depot 1965181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1965182 Depot 1965182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link