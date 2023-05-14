UPDATE 1.1.1

Thank you for playing the game and your feedback. The first patch containing fixes is now available.
Quite a big update that fixes most of the bugs that were reported and improves the pacing of the whole game. Less collecting gas bottles (but there are additional collectibles for those who want to search a bit more)and mproved gameplay in the final stages.
UPDATES:
- better flashlight
- shorten some part of the game for better experience
- good ending are more accessible
- rebuild VHS factory level
- rebuild underground level
- more visible clues
- rebuild site level
- day 3 - better pacing
- not so aggressive VHS filter
- added indicator to camera
- more clues about Fritz story
BUG FIXES:
- you can now finish all tasks in Day 3
- doubled jumpscare Day 2
- fixed doubled Derek Day 2
- door open but cannot enter Day 3
- fixed stuck in dumpster
- bug when you load chapter you locked further chapters
- “take photos of evidence” - fixed
- key tips respond to gamepad (but still work in progress)
- collision of some meshes
- fixed kid jumpscare not always show
- not showing info under cursor in some cases
- bug when open inventory during conversation
- double quest watch vhs day 2
- watch camers day 1
- other small bugs not included above
Changed files in this update