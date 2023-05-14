UPDATE 1.1.1

Thank you for playing the game and your feedback. The first patch containing fixes is now available.

Quite a big update that fixes most of the bugs that were reported and improves the pacing of the whole game. Less collecting gas bottles (but there are additional collectibles for those who want to search a bit more)and mproved gameplay in the final stages.

UPDATES:

better flashlight

shorten some part of the game for better experience

good ending are more accessible

rebuild VHS factory level

rebuild underground level

more visible clues

rebuild site level

day 3 - better pacing

not so aggressive VHS filter

added indicator to camera

more clues about Fritz story

BUG FIXES: