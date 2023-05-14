Patch 1.41

Share · View all patches · Build 11230190 · Last edited 14 May 2023 – 21:26:12 UTC by Wendy

This is a small patch to address some of the issues that have been existing for some time now whereas others were quite new.

Here is a little list of things that got fixed:

Baarn Yard timer fixed (pushes correct time to highscores).

Baarn Yard fastest time highscore reset due to 0 second entries.

Speedrun achievements no longer trigger at boss stage when you die.

Fixed win rare case of win condition not being triggered.

Increased the size of The Cube by 2 in each dimension. The Cube is now 7x7x7 instead of 5x5x5. The effective puzzle area is still 5x5x5. You will understand why this was needed once you play it.

Significantly improved The Cube to be not luck dependant once you figure out the starting strategy.

Removed starting marker for The Cube in order to remove a ton of the RNG. Every first click is safe!

Made difficulty stars more prominent so that you know how difficult each puzzle is (it is within the stars at each level). The lower the number, the easier the puzzle is.

If you haven't done so already make sure to check out the forums! There is a list on there with things that I am currently working on.

Thank you all for providing so much feedback!