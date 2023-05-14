Bug fixing!

Hello, Primal Players!

We would like to express our gratitude for your valuable feedback, as it has greatly contributed to enhancing our game. As a result, we have implemented several critical changes, including:

♦ Fixed the bug related to the Mamoth boss achievement

♦ Fixed the bug related to the Bonfire dificult mode.

♦ Fixed the bug related to the Upgrades.

Thank you for your continued support and dedication to our game. We hope these improvements provide you with an even more enjoyable gaming experience.