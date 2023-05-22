Portuguese update and bug fixes!

A free update for Chico and the Magic Orchards is now available, including a Portuguese language option! We are so excited to be able to bring Chico to the Portuguese-speaking world.
If you are starting a new game you will be asked to choose a language, and you can select the Language option in the Pause menu to change your language at any time.
Changelog:
- Full Portuguese localization
- Fixed a bug in Idyllic Islands 2 where you could clip through certain level elements
- Fixed a bug in Idyllic Islands 2 where you could soft-lock the boss fight
- Fixed a bug in Idyllic Islands where tidal edges were not properly drowning Chico in full color mode
Changed files in this update