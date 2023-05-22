 Skip to content

Chico and the Magic Orchards update for 22 May 2023

Portuguese update and bug fixes!

Chico and the Magic Orchards update for 22 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A free update for Chico and the Magic Orchards is now available, including a Portuguese language option! We are so excited to be able to bring Chico to the Portuguese-speaking world.

If you are starting a new game you will be asked to choose a language, and you can select the Language option in the Pause menu to change your language at any time.

Changelog:

  • Full Portuguese localization
  • Fixed a bug in Idyllic Islands 2 where you could clip through certain level elements
  • Fixed a bug in Idyllic Islands 2 where you could soft-lock the boss fight
  • Fixed a bug in Idyllic Islands where tidal edges were not properly drowning Chico in full color mode

