Jewel Match Aquascapes Collector's Edition update for 14 May 2023

Small update fixing the bug about the 'perfect' icon not showing on some levels

14 May 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some levels (9,17,23...) did not display the 'perfect' icon althought players did deserve it by having gathered all the items. The new code shall update the maps and allow further levels to display the 'perfect' trophy when needed.

