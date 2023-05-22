0.2.1.0 Release

This update brings many quality of life changes, balancing updates and bug fixes.
Many of these updates were planned to be released in 0.3, but we decided to release them early as 0.3 is still in development and we don't currently have an estimated released date.
UPDATE SUMMARY
- Controller Support
- Keybinds
- New main menu and in-game menus
- Other UI updates
- Updated player animations
- Many bug fixes and balancing changes
- New sounds and new song in normal cave
- Update to spear weapons
- Object interaction updates
FULL CHANGELOG
Gameplay Changes
- Added full controller support for both menus and gameplay
- Attributes are now given to an item upon creation, not collection
- Added dialogue to shopkeepers for when play has no money, or no space in their inventory
- Chest can now be opened by pressing interact key (Can still be opened by hitting)
- Interact key now has priority order for objects: Chest -> Altar -> Ladder
- Reduced interaction radius (1.5 Tiles -> 1 Tile)
- The 3 starting items have been put into a chest
- Spears now are greyed out in the inventory when thrown, and are usable again once collected, or you go down a ladder
- Added interactable prompt to mimic
User Interface Changes
-
Added splash text to loading screen
-
Fullscreen minimap is now in a fixed position, and the whole floor fits in the screen
-
New main menu
- New layout
- Darkened Background
- New buttons
- New button sounds
- New animations
- Keybinds
- Arrow key/Controller navigation
-
Updated Pause and Death screens to be consistent with new menu
-
Health bar and mana bar now animate when they increase
-
Health, mana, and stamina bars now round to the nearest pixel
-
Health, mana and stamina bar textures are now consistent pixel size with other UI
-
New UI sprites for minimap, floor number, coin count, and damage multiplier
-
Updated bin slot icon in inventory
-
Removed 'F' in the special inventory slot sprite
-
"Press 'F' To Use" text when hovering over a consumable item now shows whatever keybind the player is using
-
Added cooldown indicator to hotbar slots
-
Updated gold sprite in shop UI
Visual & Sound Changes
-
Sounds and music distort when low on health
-
Shopkeepers speak faster
-
Shopkeeper's speaking sound is smoother
-
Altar minimap icon now uses a Heart/Orb/Sword instead of the altar sprite to show which one it is
-
Added new OST track to caves: "Dynamite & Mimics (The Bomb Bat)"
-
Normalised volume of all music tracks
-
Updated player animations
- Slight changes to idle and death animations
- Walk and run animations are now 8 frames instead of 4
-
Player now has a backpack when the inventory size increase, getting bigger when having the 2nd inventory upgrade
-
Added new smash sound to crystals
-
Added new sound for when you attack a mimic
Balancing Changes
- Zombie aspect shard drop rate increased: 3% -> 4%
- Reduced max stamina increase per level: 10 -> 6
- Increased stamina regain speed increase per level: 1 -> 1.5
- Decreased maximum decrease for critical chance attribute (20% -> 10%)
- Decreased maximum increase for critical chance attribute (20% -> 15%)
- Reduced energy bolt base damage (300 -> 250)
- Reduced energy bolt critical chance (25% -> 15%)
- Reduced chance of getting health potions in barrels and chests
- Reduced healing spell heal amount (300 -> 250)
Bugs
- Fixed buttons vibrating when placing your mouse at the bottom of it
- Chest minimap icons no longer dissapear when far away
- Mother glowbugs no longer think they can go through walls
- Fixed error when an enemy attempts to drop a shard for an aspect you have already completed
- Fixed a bug where glowbugs spawned from the glowbug aspect will attack you if they take damage and are close enough
- Player no longer regains stamina while running
- Aspect shards can now be picked up when your inventory is full
- Fixed weapon critical chance becoming negative
- Damage multiplier indicator now shows in the correct UI position for different aspect ratios
- Fixed an issue where weapons would not reduce their cooldown counter while not being held
- Large forces can no longer knock player / enemies into walls (e.g slimeball or dynamite bundle)
- Fixed error when an invalid character is put into a save file name
- Fixed error when throwing a knife at a mimic
- Energy bolt can no longer do negative damage with long chains
- Enemies no longer go through the player making weird shadows happen
- You can no longer move the camera or attack while dead
Changed files in this update