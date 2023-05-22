0.2.1.0 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 11230038 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This update brings many quality of life changes, balancing updates and bug fixes.

Many of these updates were planned to be released in 0.3, but we decided to release them early as 0.3 is still in development and we don't currently have an estimated released date.

Controller Support

Keybinds

New main menu and in-game menus

Other UI updates

Updated player animations

Many bug fixes and balancing changes

New sounds and new song in normal cave

Update to spear weapons

Object interaction updates

FULL CHANGELOG

Gameplay Changes

Added full controller support for both menus and gameplay

Attributes are now given to an item upon creation, not collection

Added dialogue to shopkeepers for when play has no money, or no space in their inventory

Chest can now be opened by pressing interact key (Can still be opened by hitting)

Interact key now has priority order for objects: Chest -> Altar -> Ladder

Reduced interaction radius (1.5 Tiles -> 1 Tile)

The 3 starting items have been put into a chest

Spears now are greyed out in the inventory when thrown, and are usable again once collected, or you go down a ladder

Added interactable prompt to mimic

User Interface Changes

Added splash text to loading screen

Fullscreen minimap is now in a fixed position, and the whole floor fits in the screen

New main menu New layout Darkened Background New buttons New button sounds New animations Keybinds Arrow key/Controller navigation

Updated Pause and Death screens to be consistent with new menu

Health bar and mana bar now animate when they increase

Health, mana, and stamina bars now round to the nearest pixel

Health, mana and stamina bar textures are now consistent pixel size with other UI

New UI sprites for minimap, floor number, coin count, and damage multiplier

Updated bin slot icon in inventory

Removed 'F' in the special inventory slot sprite

"Press 'F' To Use" text when hovering over a consumable item now shows whatever keybind the player is using

Added cooldown indicator to hotbar slots

Updated gold sprite in shop UI

Visual & Sound Changes

Sounds and music distort when low on health

Shopkeepers speak faster

Shopkeeper's speaking sound is smoother

Altar minimap icon now uses a Heart/Orb/Sword instead of the altar sprite to show which one it is

Added new OST track to caves: "Dynamite & Mimics (The Bomb Bat)"

Normalised volume of all music tracks

Updated player animations Slight changes to idle and death animations Walk and run animations are now 8 frames instead of 4

Player now has a backpack when the inventory size increase, getting bigger when having the 2nd inventory upgrade

Added new smash sound to crystals

Added new sound for when you attack a mimic

Balancing Changes

Zombie aspect shard drop rate increased: 3% -> 4%

Reduced max stamina increase per level: 10 -> 6

Increased stamina regain speed increase per level: 1 -> 1.5

Decreased maximum decrease for critical chance attribute (20% -> 10%)

Decreased maximum increase for critical chance attribute (20% -> 15%)

Reduced energy bolt base damage (300 -> 250)

Reduced energy bolt critical chance (25% -> 15%)

Reduced chance of getting health potions in barrels and chests

Reduced healing spell heal amount (300 -> 250)

Bugs