Zold:out 鍛造屋的物語 update for 14 May 2023

Minor Updates 0014.05 (2023-05-15)

Share · View all patches · Build 11229918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the skill indicator interface would display the team.
  • Fixed an issue where certain character-facing effects would trigger incorrectly.
  • Fixed a camera issue that would occur after editing a team's formation.
  • Fixed some skill errors that related to chanting and restoring battle.
  • Fixed an issue in the event interface that would occur when switching languages.
  • Fixed an issue in the chat room that would occur when switching servers or accounts.

