- Fixed an issue where the skill indicator interface would display the team.
- Fixed an issue where certain character-facing effects would trigger incorrectly.
- Fixed a camera issue that would occur after editing a team's formation.
- Fixed some skill errors that related to chanting and restoring battle.
- Fixed an issue in the event interface that would occur when switching languages.
- Fixed an issue in the chat room that would occur when switching servers or accounts.
Zold:out 鍛造屋的物語 update for 14 May 2023
Minor Updates 0014.05 (2023-05-15)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
