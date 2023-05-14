Achievements, player ragdoll and new language - UPDATE v.0.2

Hello everyone!

First and foremost, I would like to thank you very much for the warm reception of the game! From what I hear from you, you really enjoy the game, which makes me very happy. So far, 100% of the reviews have been positive, and I hope this trend continues for as long as possible!

Today, I have updated the game to version 0.2, which includes:

Player Ragdoll (press "R")

Steam Achievements (there are 12 of them, with the possibility of adding more in the future)

Bulgarian Language

Various minor bug fixes in the game

In the near future, I plan to release the first of two FREE DLCs! The content of the first one, however, is still a surprise, so I will provide more information about the upcoming expansion in a few days.

Once again, thank you for the positive reception of the game and your contribution to its development through sharing ideas, sharing opinions, and direct contributions on the Steam Workshop.

See you soon!

