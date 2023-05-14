 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Ragdoll Game update for 14 May 2023

Achievements, player ragdoll and new language - UPDATE v.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11229906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

First and foremost, I would like to thank you very much for the warm reception of the game! From what I hear from you, you really enjoy the game, which makes me very happy. So far, 100% of the reviews have been positive, and I hope this trend continues for as long as possible!

Today, I have updated the game to version 0.2, which includes:

  • Player Ragdoll (press "R")
  • Steam Achievements (there are 12 of them, with the possibility of adding more in the future)
  • Bulgarian Language
  • Various minor bug fixes in the game

In the near future, I plan to release the first of two FREE DLCs! The content of the first one, however, is still a surprise, so I will provide more information about the upcoming expansion in a few days.

Once again, thank you for the positive reception of the game and your contribution to its development through sharing ideas, sharing opinions, and direct contributions on the Steam Workshop.

See you soon!

BUY ULTIMATE RAGDOLL GAME:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1978720/Ultimate_Ragdoll_Game/

JOIN MY DISCORD SERVER

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1978721 Depot 1978721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link