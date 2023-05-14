 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zompiercer update for 14 May 2023

Update 14.1 alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 11229852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES LOG

Improvements
  • Decreased HP of zombie nurse from 60 to 50.
  • Increased the reload time of the gas sphere shot for the zombie nurse from 15 to 18.
Corrected mistakes
  • Fixed a bug where at a certain moment all zombies were called to the player.
  • Fixed a bug where the Nurse would shoot the player even when behind a wall.
  • Fixed a bug where the train did not crash on the blockage in the tunnel while reversing.
  • Fixed a bug where the character would get stuck in front of two open doors between wagons.


Changed files in this update

Zompiercer Content Depot 1262461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link