Update 14.1 alpha

CHANGES LOG
Improvements
- Decreased HP of zombie nurse from 60 to 50.
- Increased the reload time of the gas sphere shot for the zombie nurse from 15 to 18.
Corrected mistakes
- Fixed a bug where at a certain moment all zombies were called to the player.
- Fixed a bug where the Nurse would shoot the player even when behind a wall.
- Fixed a bug where the train did not crash on the blockage in the tunnel while reversing.
- Fixed a bug where the character would get stuck in front of two open doors between wagons.
Changed files in this update